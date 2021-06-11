Razia Sultan from Bihar becomes the first Muslim woman to become DSP

Bihar: Razia Sultan, the youngest of seven siblings from a Muslim family in Bihar, becomes the first woman DSP in Bihar Police. Sultan has a B.Tech in electrical engineering and was working as an electrical engineer with the Bihar government.

‘I am very excited to serve as a police officer,’ Sultan said during the press conference. ‘Often women do not get justice and shy away from reporting to the police when there is an incident of crime against them. I will ensure that such cases are reported.’ Sultan also expressed her concern about the lack of education, especially among Muslim girls, and urged parents to support their daughters’ dreams.

She also backed girls wanting to wear hijab (burqa) and said it should not be a constrain for those who wanted to pursue their higher education. ‘Wearing a burqa or hijab is not a restriction,’ she said. ‘If we think that we can do any work, then Allah gives us the power to overcome all kinds of hurdles.’

The newly-appointed police officer appealed to the people to dispel rumors and misapprehensions about vaccination and, to go for jabs to save lives.