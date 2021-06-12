2 security personnel, civilians killed in militant attack

Srinagar: Two policemen and civilians were killed in a militant attack in the Sopore town in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two other policemen and one civilian were also injured during the attack. The terrorists fired at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police. Security forces have cordoned off the area and the hunt to nab militants is under progress.

On Friday, terrorists attacked a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF at Aglar, in Zainapora area in Shopian. The militants fired upon the security forces. No casualty or injury have been reported.

Earlier on Saturday, 11 people were injured after militants hurled a grenade in the direction of a police party. The incident took place at the main bus stand in Tral area in Pulwama district.