Car drowns into sinkhole: Watch the viral video

Mumbai: In a terrifying video, which has gone viral, a car can be seen drowning in a deep sinkhole beside the parking area in the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai. The incident happened after heavy rains hit Mumbai.

At first, the bonnet of the vehicle sank, which was followed by the rear parts. It was rather strange that the cars parked next to it were not at all affected.

According to the media, this incident took place in the suburb’s Ramniwas Society. Luckily, there was no one inside or outside the car when the sinkhole took in the entire vehicle.

The video has gone viral and was shared by all across Twitter and other social media platforms.

A car sinking in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar Acoording to Traffic Police, "There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab & started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured". pic.twitter.com/q3VOidlHya — Alter Ego (@Alter_Ego45) June 13, 2021

The real reason behind the sinkhole could not be found until the city’s traffic police entered. Speaking to the media, they said, ‘There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with a concrete slab and started parking cars over it. The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one is injured.’

As the clip went viral, it frightened the netizens, and they shared it far and wide to get more friction on the microblogging site. Many were relieved to learn that no humans or animals died due to this.