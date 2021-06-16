Actor Pearl V Puri granted bail in an alleged rape case

Mumbai: Popular television actor Pearl V Puri, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, was granted bail on Tuesday.

Vasai Court Sessions Judge Aditi Kadam granted bail on a cash surety of Rs 25,000 to the actor, who was arrested on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a 5-year-old girl at a film set in Naigaon, Vasai. The actor was arrested by the Waliv police on the evening of June 4 and was taken under judicial custody for 14 days, which created a sensation in the entertainment industry.

The actor’s lawyer Chetan Patil said that the copy of the bail order is awaited, and his client is likely to walk out of Thane Jail later in the evening. The lawyer contended that the police got no opportunity to investigate the case and said that they would challenge the Vasai court order in the Bombay High Court.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family and the pieces of evidence, the actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl.

On the professional front, Pearl started his career as a television actor with the 2013 show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat while Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar made him popular. He was last seen in the television series Brahmarakshas 2.