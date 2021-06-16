‘Anyone who looks for opportunity in faith is attacking Indians and is participating in a sin’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India into the Ayodhya Ram Temple land row. The Congress leader said that Prime Minister was answerable in the row as the trust was constituted by him.

‘Inspired by faith and devotion, crores of people of the country offered for the temple of Lord Ram. Many of our sisters offered their savings at their feet in devotion to Lord Ram and Mother Sita. No one touches the offering of God. People’s faith, devotion and faith are intertwined in that offering,’ Priyanka Gandhi wrote on her Facebook page.

‘Shri Ram Mandir Construction Trust was formed by the Prime Minister. People very close to the Prime Minister are trustees in this. Trust’s direct intention is to trust. It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister that the offerings offered by the devotees in the name of Lord Shri Ram should be used in the collective work related to faith, not in any scam,’ she said.

‘Any attempt to find an ‘opportunity in faith’ is an assault on the faith of crores of Indians and a ‘big sin,’ tweeted the Congress leader.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leaders alleged that two real estate brokers purchased 1,208, hectares of land in Ayodhya for Rs. 2 crore. And, the land was sold to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for Rs 18.5 crore in no more than ten minutes after the purchase.

But the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai denied the allegations.