Covid-19 Update: Test positivity rate declines in India

New Delhi: India showed a decline in test positivity rate (TPR) with the weekly positivity rate dipping to 4.17% and daily positivity rate to 3.22%. For the ninth day in a row, the country is reporting a TPR below 5%. The recovery rate is at 95.8%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 62,224 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally in India now stands at 2,96,33,105. A total of 1,07,628 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,83 88,100. 2542 deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 379,573. At present, there are 8,65,432 active cases under medical treatment in the country.

Most cases were reported from 5 states. Kerala with 12,246 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 11,805 cases, Maharashtra with 7,652 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 5,741 cases and Karnataka with 5,041 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 28,00,458 people were vaccinated taking the total tally to 26,19,72,014 people that have been vaccinated in the country.