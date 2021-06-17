Newborn found in wooden box floating in river

Varanasi: A 21-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Photographs of Hindu deities and a horoscope of the baby, along with a piece of paper that proclaimed her as the ‘daughter of the Ganga’, were also placed inside the box.

A local boatman named Gullu Chaudhary, spotted the newborn after he heard her cries near the Dadri Ghat. Videos of the baby being rescued went viral on social media.

The police were informed and the child was admitted to the district hospital, where the baby has been kept in a special neonatal care unit. She will be sent to a shelter home once discharged.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath announced the govt will bear the cost of her nurturing. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CM praised the boatman and presented him as a unique example of humanity. ‘As a token of gratitude, he will be benefitted from all eligible government schemes. The UP government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child,’ Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deepak Agrawal, Divisional commissioner said, ‘After the CM’s announcement, district magistrate Ghazipur MP Singh reached the hospital to check on the condition of the girl. Her health condition is being monitored by the doctors as a precautionary measure. Singh had also rushed a team of officials to collect details of the rescuer boatman Gullu Chawdhary for ensuring follow-up action.’