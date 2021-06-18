Stock Market: Sensex ends marginally higher

Mumbai: BSE Sensex settled marginally higher and NSE Nifty ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex surged 21 points to close at 52,344 and Nifty declined 8 points to settle at 15,683.

7 of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The market breadth was weak. Out of 2,260 stocks traded on the NSE, there were 620 advancing stocks against 1,327 declines.

The top gainers of the market were Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Divi’s labs and Cipla and Bharti Airtel. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, NTPC, Tata Steel, UPL, Coal India and ONGC.