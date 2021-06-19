This is why Purple Mango is the world’s most expensive mango

India is the owner of a large variety of mangoes including Bainganpalli, Dussehri, Alphonso, Langda, and various others. Nutritious and delicious in taste, this ripened pulpy fruit can be eaten as a fruit, as a cooling drink etc. It is even used in various delicacies such as mango pickles, chutneys, mango karela, meat tenderisers and salads.

But did you know that the most expensive variety of mangoes is found in Japan? The purple mango which is also known as Miyazaki mango is one of the most popular fruit cultivated in Miyazaki city in Japan. Recently, India has also started cultivating purple mangoes.

Purple mangoes are regarded to be the most expensive mangoes in the world and were sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market previous year. These mangoes are branded and sold as ‘Taiyo-no-Tomago’ or ‘Eggs of Sunshine’. It is neither yellow nor green in colour, it turns flaming red from purple when ripened and the shape resembles to that of dinosaur’s eggs. As per sources, these mangoes are over 350g in weight and contain 15% or higher sugar content.

The cultivation of these mangoes require a perfect setting. Long hours of sunshine, warm weather, enough rainfall are necessary. As per sources, cultivation of these mangoes began in Miyazaki city from the year 1984 onwards. It is available only from April to August. Apart from having the most versatile flavour, purple mangoes have a lot of health benefits as well.

The price of purple mangoes ranges from Rs. 8,600 to Rs. 2.7 lakh for a box of two mangoes. These mangoes are also produced in Thailand, the Philippines and India.

Recently it was known that a couple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh are cultivating these typical mangoes. They even deployed four guards and six dogs to prevent the theft of their two mango trees.

Let us have a look at the health benefits of Purple mango:

• Rich in antioxidants

• Filled with beta-carotene and folic acid

• Good for the eyes

• Lowers the risk of cancer

• Beneficial for the skin

• Reduces cholesterol.

With so many benefits, it is no wonder that Mangoes are called King of Fruits.