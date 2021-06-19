Weather updates: IMD predicts light to moderate shower in Delhi

New Delhi: On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Delhi is assumed to receive light to moderate rainfall and thunder during the weekend. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center, published this prediction as the national capital anticipates the arrival of the monsoon.

‘Pre-monsoon showers are likely over the weekend, with rain and thunder likely to cover the entire city. Light rains will start from Saturday, and will intensify by Sunday,’ said Kuldeep Srivastava. He also added that the residents of Delhi will have to wait a little longer for the official arrival of the South-west monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday. ‘The relative humidity in the morning in Delhi was recorded at 69 percent. The minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, while it was 25.1 degrees Celsius on Friday,’ the IMD said.

In addition to that, last week the Met department had told that the monsoon is supposed to arrive in the national capital by June 15, however, now the IMD officials have revoked the forecast and said that the opening of the monsoon had slowed down and is expected to take at least another week before it reaches Delhi.