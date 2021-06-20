Google Doodle celebrates Father’s Day with a cute pop-up card

A cute animated graphic was created to celebrate Father’s Day 2021 by the Google Doodle on June 20. This little pop-up card doodle that Google published is just too cute and sure to make you smile. The letters of Google appeared on cards in the shades of red, blue, yellow and green. A play button is also provided on the Google Doodle and once you click on it, two cards pop up with heart emoticons. Olivia When created the stop-motion artwork for today’s special graphic.

Google Doodle said, on their page, ‘Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!’

Over 111 countries celebrate Father’s Day to honor fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the societal influence of fathers. Different countries observe it on different dates.

Father’s Day also extends to those bonds that are equivalent to parental ties. On this day, we celebrate and honor not just fathers, but also father figures who help to shape our thoughts and give wings to our dreams. This day is devoted to the efforts and sacrifices our fathers selflessly do for us.