Pakistan would oppose India’s attempt to divide Kashmir, Says Qureshi

On Saturday, Pakistan said it would oppose any move by India to divide Kashmir and change its demographics. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India must cease any further illegal actions in Kashmir after its actions on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan made its statement on a day when the Indian government invited 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a high-level meeting taking place on June 24 in New Delhi, which is expected to lay the groundwork for holding elections in the Union Territory. According to Qureshi, Pakistan has taken up the issue at all international fora, including the UN Security Council, in opposition to India’s actions of August 5, 2019.

Consequently, Pakistan reiterated its determination to oppose any Indian moves that are aimed at changing the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir. In his remarks, he mentioned that he had informed the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council about the possibility of India acting. Qureshi emphasized the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and Kashmir’s aspirations to attain enduring peace in South Asia.

Since August 5, 2019, New Delhi has abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s move prompted strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador. India has categorically informed the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was a matter for its internal affairs. India has also urged Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-Indian propaganda. India does not wish to see any form of terror, hostility, or violence with Islamabad.

Read more: The ruling emir of Dubai surprises Dubai residents in a supermarket

As a result of the back-channel talks between the political parties of the union territory, the Prime Minister is planning the meeting on June 24. This meeting will be his first interaction with all parties since the Centre abolished the special status of the state and divided it into union territories.