Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts in the state

Srinagar: The weekend curfew imposed in 8 districts in Jammu and Kashmir was lifted. In the rest of the 12 districts, the weekend curfew and daily night curfew will continue to remain in force. The decision was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC). The SEC has also eased restrictions imposed in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, the night curfew imposed in Shopian, Ganderbal and Bandipora, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur will continue.

‘Whereas it was observed that as compared to the previous week, while significant improvement has been made by at least eight districts, there is need for further improvement in the interest of public health in all districts. Besides, some districts need intense efforts to reach desired levels. As such, there is a need to continue with existing COVID containment measures in these districts. There will be no weekend curfew in 8 districts. However, daily night curfew will continue to exist from 8 pm to 7 am. District magistrates concerned shall issue orders under CrPC to this effect,’ said the government order.

All shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm on all days. 50% of the shops in the indoor shopping complexes and Malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners.