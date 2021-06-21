Battlegrounds Mobile India likely to be banned again

Krafton announced last Friday that Battlegrounds Mobile India had been downloaded over five million times in its early access phase, after it was opened to beta testers on June 17th. On the other hand, as interest in the game grows, calls to ban it in India have grown louder. In the midst of all of this, a new report claims that the game has allegedly been sharing and receiving data of Android users with Chinese servers.

According to reports, the game sends and receives data from ‘China Mobile Communications Corporation, a Chinese state-owned company, and the server is located in Beijing, China.’ In Hong Kong, China Mobile Communications Corporation is a Tencent-owned Proxima Beta. Battlegrounds Mobile India was found sending data to Microsoft Azure servers in the United States, Mumbai, and Moscow.

In August 2020, PUBG Mobile India was banned in the country for stealing and transmitting users’ data to servers outside India.’ PUBG Corporation announced in September of last year that it would no longer license the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Krafton announced the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in May 2021, which is essentially PUBG Mobile in a new avatar.

According to the Battlegrounds Mobile India terms of service, the personal information of players will be stored and processed on servers in India and Singapore. However, it also states that it may ‘transfer your data to other countries’ to comply with ‘legal requirements.’

Calls to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India have grown louder in the run-up to the game’s official release. In May, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering requested that the game be banned in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ering revealed the letter in a tweet on Saturday. The game is a ‘Chinese deception’ that poses a ‘significant threat to India’s security and the privacy of our citizens, he wrote in the letter. The MLA says the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is ‘a way to circumvent and disregard our laws’.