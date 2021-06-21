DJ Snake Recreates Viral Hit ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ with Tamil Artiste Dhee on world music day 2021

This World Music Day, DJ Snake, a French record producer and DJ, and Tamil artiste Dhee are teaming up to release a new version of her popular Tamil independent track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, as part of Spotify’s Singles program in India. DJ Snake has reimagined the smash hit, fusing distinct styles influenced by Tamil Nadu sounds with electronic dance beats. It is the first track from India for the Singles program, which was launched in 2016 to allow artists to re-record one of their existing songs or cover a song of their choice in a new way.

In the past, the program has brought together musicians from various musical cultures to create something truly unique. The collaboration between DJ Snake and Dhee, the program’s first Tamil artist, joins other global collaborations featured as part of Spotify Singles, such as SahBabii and Joji, Celine Dion and Chris Isaak, and R3HAB and GATTUSO.

‘Anybody who knows me knows how special India is to me. I’m always listening and watching for what’s happening there. When I heard ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ for the first time I immediately knew I had to work on it. It was great working with Dhee and pushing the new wave of music culture, direct from India. This is the future,’ DJ Snake said.

Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Dhee said, ‘I am so excited about being the first artiste from India to be a part of the Spotify Singles program and that too for my debut independent single. Can’t wait for everyone to hear what DJ Snake has recreated. It’s awesome!’