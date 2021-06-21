World Test Championship: Rain plays spoilsport

Southampton: In cricket, the fourth day’s play between India and New Zealand at the finals of the World Test Championship was called off due to rain and bad weather. Not even a single ball was bowled on the fourth day. Both the teams will share the title and the prize money will be distributed equally if the match ends in a draw.

‘In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,’ said a statement issued by ICC.

Earlier, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first. The first day of the match was also washed out due to rain and bad weather.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings: 101 for 2 wickets