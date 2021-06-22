Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled marginally higher in the Indian share market. The market did not sustain the upward rally as the investors booked profits.

BSE Sensex settled 14 points higher at 52,588. NSE Nifty ended at 15,773, up by 26 points. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive in the Bombay Stock Exchange, as 2,026 shares ended higher while 1,212 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Shree Cements, Wipro, SBI Life, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, Divis Labs, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services and Indian Oil. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.