Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

Jun 23, 2021, 02:03 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market.  At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at   74.26  against the dollar. During the trading, the domestic currency edged higher to reach at 74.25 against the US dollar, up by 12 paise. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had ended at 74.37 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies surged by 0.12% to 91.86. In the Indian share market, the foreign institutional investors were net sellers and they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,027.94 crore.

