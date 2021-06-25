National Award-winning filmmaker Sivan passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: National award-winning cinematographer and director, Sivan, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, due to cardiac arrest. He was 89 years old. Sangeeth Sivan, his son and a well-known director shared the news on his social media accounts.

‘It’s with great sadness that I share with you all d tragic news that my father, Mr. Sivan, breathed his last today. He was our inspiration & role model. What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline & foresight. Am sure he would continue to guide us on our onward journey. Forever indebted & will always be in our hearts. Love you Dad for everything & I m sure you will be watching over us from your place among d clouds & stars. Om Shanthi.’ he shared on Facebook.

Sivan was a well-known photographer and began his career in the film industry with the award-winning Malayalam film Chemeen (1965). He later went on to direct Yagam, Abhayam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Oru Yathra, Kilivathil, and Keshu. He won the coveted National Award three times.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, prominent Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, and others condoled the demise of Sivan. ‘Sivan was well-known in the movie industry, especially for his cinematography skills. His Sivan studio at Thiruvananthapuram was a popular gathering spot for many prominent cultural icons,’ Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.