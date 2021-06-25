President to visit native village in UP by train

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife boarded a special train at New Delhi’s Safdarjung station to travel to the former’s native Paraunkh village in Kanpur. It is the first such trip by a head of state in 15 years.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, Kovind decided to take the train following the tradition of his predecessors, who traveled by train to engage with the people. Kovind is presumed to attend functions and meet his family and friends during his four-day visit to Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat, his native district.

It is Kovind’s first visit to his birthplace since being elected in 2017. ‘Though he desired to visit the place earlier, plans could not materialize because of the pandemic,’ the statement said.

In 2006, former President A P J Abdul Kalam last traveled on a special train from Delhi to Dehradun to attend the parade of cadets at the Indian Military Academy.

Deepak Kumar, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s chief public relations officer, said that Kovind’s journey will be a great spirit booster for railwaymen, who have diligently given their services during the difficult pandemic times. ‘This will also help to encourage and build confidence among the people to use the trains to travel for business, tourism and other purposes.’

Officials said that Kovind is being equipped with a four-tier security cover of 100 snipers and 80 special commandos. Police personnel, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police of 10 districts will also be stationed for security along the route to the village. Officials said that drone cameras have been placed across important junctions for security purposes along the route. On June 28, Kovind will take the train from Kanpur central railway station to move to Lucknow for a two-day visit. He will fly back to Delhi, the next day.