These metro stations to stay shut on Saturday: Full list

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that three stations will remain shut on Saturday. Three stations in the Yellow Line will remain closed due to security reasons. DMRC took this decision as per the advice of the Delhi police.

‘As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),’ DMRC tweeted.

Also Read; ‘The state cannot dictate what an individual will eat or drink’ : Appeal to HC

The farmers protesting in Delhi has announced that they will hold a protest on Saturday.