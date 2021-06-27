Anupama Parameswaran passes the Bihar teacher exam!

The Bihar Education Department is still embroiled in controversy, with Malayalam actor Anupama Parmeshwaran reportedly passing the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The certificate of Anupama Parmeshwaran in the STET results went viral on social media, her photo and the name of the candidate is Rishikesh Kumar, son of Ripusudan Prasad, and the date of birth is July 20, 1991.

‘Anupama’ received a score of 77.7 out of 150 in maths paper 1 and a score of 95.4 in maths paper 2.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, attacked the state government and the STET. ‘Anupama Parmeswaran, a Malayalam actress, passed the STET examination after Sunny Leone topped the junior engineer examination.’

This is not the first case in Bihar where such an irregularity appeared. In the past, the Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, has issued a certificate to a candidate who passed the BA part 2 examination. The certificate mentions Bollywood actor Emran Hashmi as the father of candidate and actor Sunny Leone as the mother.