Kasaragod district emerging as drug hub: Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru: Cases recently recorded under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mangaluru shows that the neighboring cities of Kasaragod and Uppala in Kerala are developing as narcotics centres.

Through intensive intelligence collection, a team lead by Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar are working hard to combat the drug menace. This year, city police have confiscated about 276 kg of marijuana, 175.6 g of MDMA pills, 3 g of MDMA powder, 21.1 g of cocaine, 0.8 g of heroin, and 15.2g of LSD strips.

‘We have been able to identify transportation of narcotics instances more due to targeted efforts and collaboration with the Kasaragod police,’ DCP Hariram Shankar told reporters.

‘The raids indicate that Kasaragod is developing as a hub for narcotics. Since Mangaluru and Kasaragod are neighbouring cities, supply and consumers are spread across both the cities. We have also observed that the final destination of most of the drugs seized is Kasaragod, and more specifically Uppala. It is also suspected that from here it is distributed to the rest of the state, and Mangaluru and bordering areas,’ Shankar added.

The city police have also discovered that the primary target for high-end narcotics is students. The peddlers obtained these medicines in preparation for the reopening of educational establishments. So far this year, the city police have booked 209 NDPS cases and arrested 288 suspects. It has been learned that ganja is mostly obtained in Andhra Pradesh and smuggled in vehicles carrying fish or vegetables.