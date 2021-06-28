Two CPM leaders arrested for raping party worker

Thiruvanthapuram: Police arrested two local leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Vadakara in Kozhikode district, for allegedly raping a woman party worker three months ago. CPM has suspended these two leaders after they were booked by the police.

The accused identified as P P Baburaj and T P Lijeesh were arrested under IPC Sections 376 (2), 354 (A), 109 and 376 . Baburaj was a branch secretary of the CPM while Lijesh, is the secretary of the party’s youth wing DYFI.

The woman in her complaint has accused Baburaj , stating that he had come to her house to discuss an election issue and allegedly raped her. Since then he started blackmailing her and continued the sexual harassment. Later when Lijesh, who came to know about this, threatened her and raped her multiple times.

The victim has been subjected to a medical examination and police has recorded a detailed statement of her. ‘An investigation is on. Her statements will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the IPC,’ said Vadakara deputy superintendent of police Moosa Vallikadan.