Lightning kills boy, hurts 3 as they climb tree for mobile network

Palghar: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other minors were injured after lightning struck them when they climbed a tree in search of mobile network in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official stated on Tuesday.

According to tehsildar (revenue officer) Rahul Sarang, the incident occurred on Monday evening as the four boys were out grazing cattle at Mankarpada in Dahanu taluka. Ravin Bachu Korda died after falling from the tree and losing his balance when lightning hit. Mehul Anil Mankar, 14, Deepesh Sandip Korda, 14, and Chetan Mohan Korda, 13, were among his three companions who fell and suffered minor burns and fractures.

Sarang added that a team has been dispatched to Dahanu to evaluate the situation, and compensation to the boy’s family is likely to be granted under natural disaster laws.

Residents of the Wada-Dahanu belt climb teakwood trees to capture mobile signals in order to make phone calls due to a spotty network. Vasant Bhoir, a local resident stated that they had submitted letters to all service providers in order to enhance the network, but have received no answer till date.