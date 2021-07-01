Done and dusted! A 149-year-old tradition comes to an end.

Srinagar: The administration of lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha appears to have ended a 149-year-tradition of moving offices between summer capital- Srinagar, and winter capital, Jammu. Apparently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has canceled residential accommodations for people working on the ‘darbar move’ in Jammu and Srinagar, thus indicating the employees will remain in either Jammu or Kashmir. Officials have been asked to vacate their quarters in the twin capitals within three weeks. Sinha’s administration announced that it had transitioned to an e-office days earlier, so the ‘darbar move’ was no longer necessary.

‘The Jammu and Srinagar secretariats can now function normally for 12 months. Hence, the government will save Rs 200 crore per year, which will be used for the welfare of the deprived sections’, the lieutenant governor said. Due to the decision, the concept of two capitals – summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu – has become irrelevant. The government has not yet determined whether the Union Territory will have one or two capital cities.

M Raju, commissioner secretary of the estates’ department, issued an order canceling the allotment of residential accommodation to officers and officials in Srinagar and Jammu. Hundreds of employees from Jammu and Kashmir divisions shuttle between the two capitals every six months since the practice was started by the erstwhile Dogra rulers in 1872.