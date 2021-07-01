Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and wife

Mumbai; The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 65 crore of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his wife. The action was taken in connection with a case related to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

ED attached properties including land, building, plant and machinery of Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (Jarandeshwar SSK). ‘Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd. is holding majority shares of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. Investigations have revealed that Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd. is related company to Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of State of Maharashtra and Sunetra Ajit Pawar,’ a statement issued by the ED said.

The MSCB case pertains to loans running into several thousand crore rupees obtained by sugar cooperatives, spinning mills and other entities from district and cooperative banks.