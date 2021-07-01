‘Wink girl’ Priya Varrier turns ‘drop-dead gorgeous’

Priya Prakash Varrier, dubbed the “Wink Girl” after her role in the film Oru Adaar Love, posted a new Instagram post on Wednesday, June 30. In a black gown, the Sridevi Bungalow actress stunned her admirers with blue smoky eye makeup. Priya Varrier’s new look has sparked a lot of interest among her fans.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who will next be seen in Ishq, updated her Instagram account with a new photo. The Check actress is dressed in a black gown in the photos. She matched it with blue smokey eye makeup and wavy hair fashioned in a bun to create drama. The actress expressed gratitude to her best friend for taking the photo and applying her cosmetics. She wrote in the caption, My best friend clicked my pictures @hrischique Ps: ‘He’s the MUA as well! (sic).’

As soon as Priya posted the picture on her Instagram, fans started praising the actress’s new look. The comment section started filling up with heart emojis with many calling her ‘ beautiful’ and ‘drop-dead gorgeous’.