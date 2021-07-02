Princes William, Harry Reunite To Unveil Statue Of Princess Diana

On what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, Princes William and Harry put their differences aside to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the brothers unveiled the bronze likeness in the sunken garden of Diana’s former London home, Kensington Palace, in a low-key ceremony.

‘Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,’ they said in a statement.

‘We wish she were still with us every day, and our hope is that this statue will be seen as a symbol of her life and legacy for all time.’ After strained ties between the brothers since Harry’s wedding to former US television actress Meghan Markle, the brothers issued a rare joint statement as a public show of togetherness.

Following Meghan’s allegations of bullying and the couple’s surprise move to the United States, which was followed by claims of royal racism, their once close relationship has visibly soured. After their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April, William and Harry, both 39, were last seen together at his funeral.