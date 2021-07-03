Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

After 15 years of marriage, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao have announced their divorce. The couple in a joint statement said that they will continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, as well as work together on the Paani Foundation and other initiatives that they are passionate about.

‘In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,’ read the statement.

‘We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,’ the statement added.

The couple concluded the statement by thanking families and friends ‘for their constant support’ and ‘understanding about this evolution in our relationship’ and urging well-wishers to ‘see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.’

According to reports, Aamir and Kiran are now together in Leh. Next week, Aamir will begin filming for his forthcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ in Kargil.

Aamir and Kiran met on the set of Lagaan, where he played the lead and she worked as an assistant director. On December 28, 2005, they tied the knot. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. Aamir previously married Reena Dutta, with whom he had two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.