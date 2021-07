Bakiyamma Paati of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame passes away

Chennai: Santhosh Narayanan’s independent song video, Enjoy Enjaami, starring Dhee and Therukural Arivu, has garnered a staggering 277 million views on YouTube. It has been reported that Bakiyamma one of the singers of the song has passed away.

Arivu praised her on Instagram, sharing a photo and video and writing a tribute, ‘Bakiyamma You have sung your heart out for so many lost lives. Now I am at loss for words for your untimely loss. Artist may die but her art will remain in our hearts forever. You are such an inspiration for me. We are grateful for your powerful performance at #roots #opparishow #therukural #vaanam #margaliyilmakkalisai and #enjoyenjaami

Rest in power’