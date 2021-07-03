BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2021-22 season

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the domestic cricket season for 2021-22. As per the schedule, a total of 2,127 games will be played across various age groups in the men’s and women’s categories.

The domestic cricket season will begin on September 21 with the Senior Women’s One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27. The men’s tournaments will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 20 with the final to be played on November 12. Ranji Trophy will be played from November 16 to February 19, 2022 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.