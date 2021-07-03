‘Instagram Rich List 2021’: Check the full list to see who wins the most hearts

Cristiano Ronaldo, the ace footballer from Portugal, has become Instagram’s highest-earning celebrity, charging INR 11.9 crore from each sponsored posts, according to the latest update to HopperHQ’s 2021 ‘Instagram Richlist’. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian on the coveted list, at 19th place, earning INR 5 crore for a post. Nearly 132 million people follow the Indian skipper on Instagram. He actively promotes a number of brands, including PUMA and GOOGLE DUO, as well as his own clothing line, WROGN, which was launched in 2014.

While Ronaldo holds the numero uno spot, second place belongs to WWE legend and Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who gets INR 11 crore per post. The third-place goes to pop singer Ariana Grande.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on the Instagram Rich list. The only sportsperson among the top ten is Lionel Messi, who ranks seventh. At 16th place, Brazil’s Neymar is the third-highest sporting figure. Messi charges a whopping INR 8.6 crore per post, while Neymar gets INR 6.1 crore.

There are no other cricketers from India on this list of 395 influential figures, but three South Africans do appear – Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn.

In addition to Kohli, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is the other Indian to make it to the list, ranking 27th. Priyanka reportedly receives INR 3 crore for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app.

Interestingly, Ronaldo is the first person in history to surpass the combined 500 million followers on social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at the start of 2015. Ronaldo has represented brands on Instagram including Clear Haircare, Nike Football, and Six Pad Europe.

According to a report in Sportico by social media analytics firm Hookit, Ronaldo’s posts generated $75 million in value to sponsors in 2020 and will generate $100 million in 2021.

Top 20 Instagram Rich List

Cristiano Ronaldo – $1.6m

Dwayne Johnson – $1.52m

Ariana Grande – $1.51m

Kylie Jenner – $1.49m

Selena Gomez – $1.46m

Kim Kardashian – $1.41m

Lionel Messi – $1.16m

Beyoncé Knowles – $1.14m

Justin Bieber – $1.1m

Kendall Jenner – $1.05m

Taylor Swift – $1.01m

Jennifer Lopez – $0.988m

Khloe Kardashian – $0.949m

Niki Minaj – $0.874m

Miley Cyrus – $0.838m

Neymar Jr. – $0.824m

Kourtney Kardashian – $0.785m

Kevin Hart – $0.706m

Virat Kohli – $0.680m

Demi Lavato – $0.668m