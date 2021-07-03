Mandira Bedi trolled for performing Raj Kaushal’s last rites

Actor Mandira Bedi said a tearful goodbye to her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal, who died early Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to multiple news reports. While several members of the Hindi film industry expressed their condolences on social media, Bedi’s decision to perform the last rites of her late husband herself did not sit well with some users.

Trolls attacked Bedi after pictures of her performing last rites in jeans and a T-shirt started circulating on social media and Bollywood news portals. Several people questioned why she felt compelled to do what she did, questioning whether it was that difficult to find a male relative, while others chastised her for the alleged ‘publicity stunt.’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has defended actor Mandira Bedi against trolls. Mandira Bedi was being chastised online for performing the rituals and for her clothing choices, according to Sona Mohapatra, who mentioned it in a tweet on Friday. ‘We shouldn’t be surprised that some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or decision to perform her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites. After all, stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our universe,’ she penned.

The funeral for the 49-year-old writer, director, and producer took place in Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar neighborhood. The couple married in 1999 and had a son Vir, in 2011 before adopting Tara, a four-year-old daughter, last year.