State govt announces further relaxations, issues new guidelines

Bengaluru: On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa lifted the night curfew from the state. The chief minister also reopened government offices. In fresh guidelines, the chief minister said that the district administrations could apply more restrictions where they are necessary.

For the next 15 days, the following relaxations and restrictions will apply:

1. Theatres/Cinema Halls and Pubs will remain closed.

2. Swimming pools may be used for competitive training.

3. Sports complexes and stadia shall be reopened only for practice purposes.

4. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

5. Marriages/Family Functions are allowed to be conducted involving not more than 100 people

6. Cremation/funerals to be granted with a maximum of 20 people.

7. Religious places are permitted to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.

8. Public transport allowed operating up to its seating capacity.

9. All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places strictly enforce Covid appropriate behavior failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

10. All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges remain closed until additional order.

Karnataka will continue to enforce a night curfew from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM. The Deputy Commissioners of the Districts may impose additional containment measures after consulting the Minister in charge of the District.

In Karnataka, relaxations are coming as a part of the third level of unlocking.