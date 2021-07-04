Policeman kills himself with service gun after losing eyes to black fungus

Nagpur: A 46-year-old police officer in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, who had recently lost both his eyes to Mucormycosis, reportedly committed suicide on Saturday, by shooting himself with his service gun.

According to police, Head Constable Pramod Mergurwar shot himself in the mouth around 3 p.m., with his service pistol at his residence in the Mankapur region of the city.

Mergurwar had joined the special protection unit (SPU) on deputation, a few years ago. He had recovered from COVID-19 and then developed black fungus illness. The chief constable was brought to a hospital for treatment, during which surgeons had to remove one of his eyes, and he subsequently lost the other eye as the infection progressed quickly, police said.

The officer became despondent after his recuperation, the police said, adding that the deceased’s body was taken for post-mortem and an accidental death case had been filed. The deceased policeman is survived by his wife and two children, the officer added.