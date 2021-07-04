We’ll pass resolution against farm laws in Assembly: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi administration is opposed to the Centre’s new agricultural legislation, and the state government will reject them by adopting a resolution in the Legislative Assembly.

So far, six states have issued resolutions in their legislatures calling for the agricultural laws to be repealed: Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi. Malik stated that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress continue to oppose the Centre’s agrarian legislation.

‘All 3 parties (NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress) of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was against Centre’s new farm laws and are still against the laws. We will oppose farm laws by passing a resolution against it in Legislative Assembly,’ Mr. Malik said in a statement.

He said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was of the view that the three Central laws should be repealed.