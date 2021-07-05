Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU in Lucknow

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening.

According to the statement, a team of experts from the departments of nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology has been constituted to care for veteran BJP politician Kalyan Singh.

After his condition deteriorated, Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Institute on Saturday. He’d been sick for the previous two weeks. As per reports, Kalyan Singh complained of body swelling. Blood tests revealed that his urea and creatinine levels were also high. Singh was taken to SGPI’s ICU about 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the institute’s most recent statement, ‘On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM.’

Kalyan Singh, a veteran BJP leader, has served as both the governor of Rajasthan and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh paid a visit to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday after learning about the BJP leader’s worsening condition.