IMD: Thunderstorms, rain in isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, UP

New Delhi: In parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain on Monday. ‘Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,’ the IMD announced in a tweet on Monday morning.

The Capital witnessed a pleasant afternoon on Saturday as rain lashed several parts of the city. Saturday’s downpour brought the mercury in the national capital several degrees down. Due to delayed monsoon, temperatures in the metropolis have risen.

M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that after a break, the Southwest Monsoon is due to enter an active phase again, noting that forecast models suggest increased rain activity beginning on July 8.

‘Models also make an early indication of the formation of a weather system over BoB by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase,’ said M Rajeevan, who has been studying the Southwest Monsoon for more than three decades.

The IMD officials also stated that part of north India, some parts of the south peninsula, the central to northeast regions of India may witness normal to below-average rainfall.

The Met department also reported that the northern limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar.

‘Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favorable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 4-5 days,’ the IMD said.

Consequently, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue over the northwest, central and western parts of peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.