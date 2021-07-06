One more elephant dies of Herpes virus in Kerala

Kottur: Another elephant died of herpes at Kottur Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Kerala on Tuesday. A six-year-old male elephant calf, named Arjun was found dead in his enclosure around 12 a.m.

According to officials, two more calves had been affected, prompting them to place other animals and their guardians under quarantine to prevent the disease from spreading. Herpesviruses may cause sores and fever blisters in a variety of animals, including Asian elephants.

Sreekutty, a 19-month-old calf at the centre, was the first to succumb to the infection on June 28. The centre shelters 16 elephants, including 10 calves. An epidemiological investigation is being conducted to determine the origins of the virus, according to officials. They stated that an experienced team has been formed to deal with the virus.

Chinchu Rani, the state’s animal husbandry minister, said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the specialists are camping at the centre to control the spread and spare the lives of other elephants. Antiviral medicines are being given to animals and caretakers who have been isolated, officials said.