Saira Banu shares health update of Dilip Kumar

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is presently recuperating in Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital. The 98-year-old actor was taken to the hospital after complaining of respiratory problems on June 30. The actor is showing signs of improvement and maybe discharged soon, according to his wife Saira Banu.

On Monday night, Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account, which is handled by Banu and a family friend Faisal Farooqui, posted a health update. ‘We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan,’ the tweet read.

Saira Banu stated to the media on Saturday, ‘Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is still stable. We want to take him home but are waiting for the doctors’ approval as they know his medical condition. He is in desperate need of prayers from his followers, and he will be returning soon.’

Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to the hospital on June 6 with bilateral pleural effusion. After a successful pleural aspiration procedure, which removed over 350 ml of fluid from his left lung, he was discharged a few days later.