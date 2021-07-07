Actress Rupal Patel hospitalised, husband shares health update

Television actress Rupal Patel has been admitted to the hospital. While the reason for her hospitalisation is not known, her spouse Radha Krishan Dutt said that she is doing ‘fine’ now.

According to the reports, Rupal Patel was hospitalised a few days ago after she felt unwell. However, she is on the mend and will be discharged from the hospital shortly. Her husband told a leading daily that ‘she is fine now… No worries.’

A source close to the actress stated, ‘Yes, she is hospitalised but now she is doing fine. And, she will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days. They don’t want to disclose the reason of hospitalisation.’

Read also: Anupam Kher recalls introducing himself to Leonardo Di Caprio

Rupal Patel played Kokilaben in the popular TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress made headlines again last year when the artist Yashraj Mukhate created a popular rap song based on one of her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya moments, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.

Soon after, the long-running drama was renewed for a second season and she returned to her role as Kokila Modi. However, she quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 after a month.