Anupam Kher recalls introducing himself to Leonardo Di Caprio

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture with actor Leonardo Di Caprio and recalled the incident when he met Leonardo at an event in Los Angeles.

Anupam uploaded a monochromatic photo on Instagram, remembering how the American actor responded when the former told he is ‘an Indian actor.’

Anupam Kher wrote: ‘I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate.’

He went on to say, ‘the best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films.’

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with affection. One wrote: ‘You are an inspiration to any actor who started after you.’ Another said, ‘Legends of Cinema.’

Meanwhile, in May, Anupam received the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film Happy Birthday.

On the work front, in addition to The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files, the veteran star has numerous more projects in the pipeline. Anupam Kher’s most recent film was Anthony Maras’ Hotel Mumbai.