Breaking News: Dilip Kumar, legendary actor, passes away

The legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7). For the past few days, the actor has been hospitalized multiple times due to age-related health issues. On June 30, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Saira Banu, Kumar’s wife, had been with him throughout and had assured fans that he was in good health.

In Banu’s last tweet, she said, ‘Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable. He is still in ICU, and we hope to take him home soon after his doctors approve, as we know his condition. Please pray for him that he will return soon’.

On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion – the accumulation of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent pleural aspiration with success. Five days later, he was discharged from the hospital.

Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy King’ had spanned over six decades. He has starred in over 65 films in his career and is recognized for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). ‘Qila’ was his last screen appearance in 1998.