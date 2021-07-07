Breaking News: Job racket busted, 8 people arrested

Kolkata: On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, eight people were arrested in West Bengal’s East Bardhaman district after they promised thousands of people jobs. At least 3,000 people from across the state have been duped of crores of rupees. According to police, a company called Future India collected anywhere from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1 lakh from applicants in return for jobs protecting highways.

Several members of the organization gathered in Palsit, near the Memari police station, to sign contracts with prospective candidates on Monday night. The police said that after learning that they were there, the first group of fraudsters arrived from Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts. Eventually, the police arrived at the restaurant and made arrests as chaos spread.

The police recovered a car, 1.10 lakh cash, two registers, two pen drives, seven mobile phones, and a list of fraudsters from the accused. Mihir Kumar Das, Ali Hussain, Hasibul Rahman, Abul Basad, Rijul Islam, Ibrahim Sheikh, Shamsul Alam Sheikh and Malay Karmakar have been identified as those arrested. It was reported that Malay lived in Singur in Hooghly district, and the others lived in different areas of Murshidabad district.

Five people in police custody

Mihir, Malay and Abul were sent to a five-day police remand on Tuesday, while the rest were placed in judicial custody. On July 11, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court will hear the matter again.

More people are believed to be involved in this racket, according to a senior police officer. A pre-medical examination was conducted at a private hospital in Kolkata to ensure a complete operation, he added. It is being investigated whether any influential people are involved in the racket.