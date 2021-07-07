Breaking News: Strong earthquake hits Idukki

Peermede: Two earthquakes struck Idukki on Tuesday night, between 8.50 and 9.02 p.m. This first quake struck at 8:50 pm and lasted for 5 seconds. There have been reports of damages to windows and other property.

Read more: ‘His detention was legal’: Modi government rejects criticism about Father Stan Swamy’s death

Among the areas affected by the quake are Peermede, Vandiperiyar, Kumali, and Peruvanthanam. There were reports of thunderstorms in these areas on Tuesday evening.

More details are awaited.