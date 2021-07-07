Cabinet expansion a distraction, alleges Congress leader

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge said that the BJP inducted several Dalits and backward caste leaders in the cabinet to distract people.

‘Several Dalits, backward caste members are being made ministers. They are doing it from the point of polls. This is being done to distract people. They are not doing this for welfare of communities but because of their compulsion,’ Kharge told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on today expanded the Council of Ministers. 43 new Ministers were inducted to the cabinet. This was the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since Prime Minister assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.