Cabinet Reshuffle: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar resigns

New Delhi: Twelve ministers have resigned from the Council of Ministers including Law and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister, Prakash Javadekar. The ministers resigned ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. The President of India has accepted the resignations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expanding his Union Cabinet. 43 new ministers will be inducted to the cabinet.

Also Read: Students double the memes as CBSE announces two Board Exams for 2022 Batch

The 12 ministers who have resigned from Cabinet are:

Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications

Santosh Gangwar, Labour Minister

Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemical and Fertiliser

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment

Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries & MSME

Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister Of State For Women and Child Development

Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister, Social Justice & Empowerment