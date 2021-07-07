Dilip Kumar’s last rites performed with full state honours

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am. He was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were attended by a sea of well-wishers and fans who paid their respects to the thespian.

It was a prolonged battle for the 98-year-old actor who had his wife, Saira Banu, and close friends by his side.

The actor’s mortal remains arrived at his residence with family members and friends at 10 am on Wednesday. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others visited his residence to pay their respects to the legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others – all mourned the passing of Dilip Kumar.

In a tweet, Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui provided information about the last rites. The funeral will be at 5 pm today in Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

Faisal Farooqui shared a tweet that showed the actor being draped with the tricolor flag: