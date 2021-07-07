Donald Trump to file suits against social media

New York: Former US President Donald Trump announced that he will file suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google and their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai. The suits will be filed in US District Court for Florida’s southern district.

‘We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,’ said Trump at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The suits want the court to order the media companies to let Trump back on their platforms. Earlier, Twitter and Facebook had suspended Trump’s account after the Capitol building violence.